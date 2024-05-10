No police officers have been suspended as alleged that they refused to block Former President Edgar Lungu- Police

RE: Refutation of Allegations Regarding Suspension of Six Police Officers

May 10,2024-It has come to our attention that false information is circulating regarding the suspension of six police officers from Kulima Tower Police Post. We would like to clarify that these claims are entirely baseless and misleading.

Contrary to the allegations, no police officers have been suspended as alleged that the refused to block Former President Edgar Lungu in Centre Business Town. Our investigation has revealed that such an incident did not occur, and therefore, no disciplinary action has been taken against any officers in connection with this matter.

As Zambia Police Service,we urge the public and media outlets to verify information before disseminating it to avoid causing unnecessary panic and confusion. Even the typo eras can show that the statement was done in a hurry by a person with ill motives with such mistakes as COMMANDI instead of COMMAND.Further more the Zambia Police Service has no Public Relations Officer with the name REA HAMOONGA.Our priority remains upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

We remain committed to transparency and accountability in all our operations, and any misconduct by police officers will be dealt with in accordance with the law and our internal disciplinary procedures.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER