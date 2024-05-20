VIDEO: FIRE SWEEPS MAMBILIMA PF MP JEAN CHISENGA’S HOUSE…fears for her life…

HOUSE FOR MP CHISENGA GOES UP IN FLAMES

The house for Mambilima member of Parliament (MP,) Jean Chisenga has gone up in flames.

Chisenga is the MP called out President Hakainde Hichilema in parliament that he was a liar. She was part of the entourage of former president Edgar Lungu to Kabwe last Friday.

According to the PF Chisenga now fears for her life after her house mysteriously caught fire on Monday afternoon.

The entire house has been burnt to ashes with all her household goods gone.

Even the quick response by the Lusaka Fire Brigade failed to save the property and household goods as the firestorm swept the house.

Chisenga had just stepped out when she was immediately called back informing her that a fiery fire had engulfed her house.

Recently, Chisenga called President Hichilema, a pathological liar, during his address to Parliament on national values and principles.

Speaker of the National Assembly proceeded to suspend Chisenga for a period of thirty days determining that her conduct to remind the President of his failed campaign promises was unparliamenterian.

The UPND have pledged that they will deal with all critics of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Recently in Mongu, Alliance for Democracy and Development (Zambia) President and nominated MP, Charles Milupi appealed to UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso to firmly deal with all those criticising President Hichilema.