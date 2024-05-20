THE POLICE SHOULD STOP GIVING EDGAR UNNECESSARY ATTENTION – ROMEO KANGOMBE

By Romeo Kangombe

Edgar Lungu is politically dead, as opposition leader he can’t even face the media. The police should stop giving Edgar unnecessary attention and publicity. Allow him to move around so that citizens can pay their last respect to his dead political career which will be buried in 2026.

The state is sitting on a lot of information regarding criminal activities, abuse of office and crimes committed by the former head of state and out of respect he has been treated in a dignified manner.

We must not treat Edgar Lungu the same way he treated us because the citizens will not tell the difference. We must teach Edgar Lungu and minions how democracy works.

Edgar Lungu is a very cruel person who is ready to kill for politics. Do you think if Edgar Lungu was President he would allow Hakainde Hichilema to meet clergymen freely? We all know what would have happened in Kabwe if Edgar was the one with the instruments of powers. We must resist the temptations of returning evil for evil.

Edgar Lungu never believed in freedom of speech, he sent thugs to attack radio stations even when HH was just having a phone interview. He closed the post newspaper and Prime TV in order to suppress opposing views.

Give Edgar Lungu instrument of powers again and see how many UPND members will die. This is the truth. Do not be deceived by fake humbleness, Lungu is still the same person and by the way he has never apologized for atrocities he committed against the citizens of this country.

Citizens were gassed, markets burnts, innocent people were gunned down in cold blood in the name of politics. Hakainde Hichilema’s house was raided, workers tear gassed and tortured but today HH has treated Lungu with respect and love. HH restrained all us from revenging what Edgar and minions did to us because heaven knows what I could have done.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) believes in tenets of democracy, this is why opposition political parties can freely wear their party regalia something which was a taboo under the reigns of Edgar.

We also wish to advise Edgar Lungu not to undermine the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. As a former head of state, he must show a good example in respecting the laws of the country. No one is above the law, Edgar Lungu has no immunity to commit crimes.

To those who want to take advantage of the free political space to cause anarchy, the law will visit you. We are ready to effect citizens’arrests on anyone who breaks the law.

Chairperson Mobilisation and strategy – UPND