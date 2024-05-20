UPND YOUTHS REPORT EDGAR LUNGU TO POLICE OVER EARLY ELECTIONS STATEMENT

UPND YOUTHS REPORT ECL TO POLICE OVER EARLY ELECTIONS STATEMENT

By Fox Correspondent

UPND youths in Kabwata Constituency led by Mike Banda have reported former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu to the police following his remarks during a church service on Sunday, suggesting that there is need for an early election.

Banda says his group are concerned that former president Lungu has repeatedly called for early elections.

He says the calls for early elections are indirectly inciting and exciting poor Zambians to rise against President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.

Banda firmly believes that such statement from a former Head of State could potentially divide the country, which is grappling with so many challenges at the moment.

The UPND cadre who reported at Kabwata Police Station demanded for clarification from former president Lungu on the necessity for early elections, as there is leadership already in place.

However, many scholars, civil society, the church and the international community are shocked that the UPND seeks to arrest former president for expressing himself.

Other stakeholders and good governance experts say, the remarks made by former president Lungu did not amount to any criminal offence, adding that the dictatorial ways the UPND is expressing to its citizens will be costly.

And the former President says he is not scared of any attempt or actual arrest as he was a free man to participate in the country’s political governance.