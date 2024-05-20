FELIX MUTATI DENIES CONTEMPLATING LEAVING UPND ALLIANCE

Movement for Democratic Change-MDC- President Felix Mutati has dismissed as false and unfounded media reports suggesting that he is contemplating leaving the UPND alliance.

Mr Mutati says the alliance members in new dawn administration are working tirelessly to improve the lives of people and rebuild the economy.

He says President Hakainde Hichilema continues to provide sound leadership, and alliance members are working with him and supporting him all the way to bring change in the lives of the people.

Mr Mutati has since urged media houses to report accurately and factually and avoid sensational reporting.

Hon Felix Chipota Mutati’s response to the Mast Headlines news item, he writes…..

20th May 2024: UPND ALLIANCE CRUMBLES.. AS MUTATI contemplates ..

I want to make it clear that claims pointing to disunity in the UPND Alliance and suggestion that we, as MDC, are contemplating leaving are FALSE, unfounded and ought to dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

We in the New Dawn Administration are working tirelessly to improve the lives of our people and rebuild the economy.

His Excellency the President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, continues to provide sound leadership, and we are working with him and supporting him all the way to bring change in the lives of our people.

Let me also take the opportunity to urge media houses to report accurately and factually and avoid sensational reporting.

Felix C. MUTATI

PRESIDENT,

MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE – MDC

Felix Chipota Mutati