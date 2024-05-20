“LUNGU’S COMMENTS OF CHANGE OF GOVT BEFORE 2026 ILLEGAL”-GOVT

“LUNGU’S COMMENTS OF CHANGE OF GOVT BEFORE 2026 ILLEGAL”

Government says utterances by former President EDGAR LUNGU that there could be change of Government before 2026 are illegal and border on criminality.

Chief Government spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA says the Government also finds the statement inflammatory, careless and irresponsible.

Speaking at a media engagement today, Mr. MWEETWA said the Government is carefully studying the remarks delivered at Dunamis Church yesterday by the former President.

He said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was lawfully and democratically elected by Zambians and any attempts to assert a probable removal of a lawfully elected President is unconstitutional.

Mr. MWEETWA said Government has noted with concern the heightened political rhetoric aimed at sowing seeds of discontent in the country for the selfish purpose of gaining cheap political mileage and visibility.

He said the Government is equally aware that Mr. LUNGU wants to take advantage of the cost of fuel, load shedding and mealie meal prices for political expediency.

Mr. MWEETWA said the current economic situation is well appreciated by citizens.

He has urged the nation to remain calm in the midst of negative statements being issued by the former President.

