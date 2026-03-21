A Nine-Member Panel at the Center of Controversial Ruling of the AFCON Trophy in Favour of Morocco.





The verdict was issued by a nine-member Appeal Board drawn from across the continent, in line with CAF’s judicial framework.





They include;

1. Roli Daibo Harriman (Nigerian High Court Judge): Board President.



2. Faustino Varela Monteiro (Cabo Verde): Vice-president.



3. Moez Ben Tahar Nasri (Tunisia): Member.





4. Espoir Asogbavi Komlan (Togo): Member.



5. Masauko Timothy Msungama (Malawi): Member.



6. Moses Ikanqa (Namibia): Member.





7. Hamoud T’feil Bowbe (Mauritania): Member.



8. Mohamed Robleh Djama (Djibouti): Member.



9. Lubamba Ngimbi Hector (DR Congo): Member.





The decision is not expected to be the final word on the matter. Senegal is widely anticipated to escalate the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), setting the stage for a high-profile legal dispute.



Who do you think will win this case when it gets to CAS? SENEGAL OR MOROCCO?