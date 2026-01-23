A political party in Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 is seeking to divide Zimbabwe into two separate countries, claiming key areas including Victoria Falls, Kariba dam, and Hwange and Gonarezhou national parks.





The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), led by one Mqondisi Moyo, is advocating for the ‘Mthwakazi Nation’s’ right to ‘self-determination and restoration’, with a focus on addressing the historical and ongoing marginalization of western Zimbabweans, particularly the Ndebele.





The party is also demanding an international investigation into the 1980s ‘Gukurahundi genocide’, as well as reparations and public acknowledgment of the atrocities.





The movement perceives the ruling ZANU-PF and mainstream opposition as perpetuating Shona ethnic hegemony.





On January 11, 2026, the party marked 12 years since its founding with a national conference in the Matobo district, following a strategic shift towards prioritizing its ‘revolutionary strategy’.





In August 2024, the SADC Secretariat acknowledged receipt of a petition from the MRP, a key milestone in its international lobbying strategy.