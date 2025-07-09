A Response to Magret Mwanza: When the Propagandists Cry “Propaganda”- Michael Zephaniah Phiri

A Response to Magret Mwanza: When the Propagandists Cry “Propaganda”



_By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activists_



Magret Mwanza’s emotional rant only exposes the very hypocrisy Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba has consistently unmasked. It is laughable — and tragic — that she wants to lecture Zambians about “propaganda” when the entire UPND campaign machine was built on the most effective propaganda this country has ever seen.





Magret, you may pretend to forget, but some of us remember:



Who labelled PF “corrupt thieves” yet today shamelessly borrow more than any government before?





Who promised mealie meal at K50 but today we can’t even afford breakfast on an empty stomach?





Who used every state institution — civil society, church organisations, international partners, and the same “23 Spokespersons” structure to lie to the Zambian people that they would deliver heaven overnight?





Ambassador Mwamba is not hallucinating — he is simply reminding you of your own style: how UPND and President Hakainde, then in opposition, flooded this country with propaganda and manipulative messaging until citizens believed them and gave them the vote in 2021.





So, when you call Mwamba’s question “political theatre”, you reveal how terrified you are that the truth is catching up with you. People now realise that your entire project was not about genuine transformation — but about winning power through lies and “strategic communications”.





You say President Hichilema has the right to rest — fair enough. But can you show us which UPND leader ever allowed President Edgar Lungu to rest without insulting him every time he missed a public event? Didn’t you and your fellow praise singers use the same tricks Mwamba uses now — questioning ECL’s health, whereabouts, legitimacy, even when he was seen?





And please don’t insult our intelligence by saying “23 Spokespersons” is a myth. Let’s repeat it for you — with numbers:





1. Chief Government Spokesperson



2. State House Chief Communications Specialist



3. Ministerial Media Team of six ministers



4. PS Information and Media



5. Party Media Director



6. Deputy Media Director





7. Party Consultants



8. Presidential Private Secretary issuing statements



9. Special Assistants with their own media teams



10. 35 principal commumications officers



11. Party youth wings issuing statements daily





…and the list goes on. 23 people drawing salaries, holding press briefings, and defending the President — yet when a simple question is asked — “Where is the President?” — they scatter like flies.





Magret, you claim Mwamba is trying to trap HH into “populist governance”. Nonsense. Nobody wants the President to dance in the streets — people want him to fulfil promises and show up for key national events like the Trade Fair and Gonde Lwiindi, which are part of his constitutional duty.

Your argument that “leadership is not about being seen” is pure spin. The same people who said ECL was hiding when he missed events are now telling us we must respect HH’s “rest”. Double standards!





The painful reality is this: The economy is not growing for the common citizen. Unemployment is worse. Load shedding is unbearable. Corruption still thrives, now protected by your so-called “New Dawn” defenders. Innocent illegal miners in Mufumbwe were slaughtered under this same leadership that once promised to protect them. And yet you dare to say Mwamba is the problem?





Don’t insult Zambians. People see through your new version of Judas Iscariot politics — selling the truth for a few pieces of silver and fake posts in the party communication chain.





Instead of defending the indefensible, Magret, maybe you should ask your “23 Spokespersons” why they have failed to communicate any real results. Because in the end, when a government cannot explain itself, the people will find their own answers. That is exactly what Mwamba is doing — giving people the uncomfortable questions you wish they’d stop asking.





So keep crying “propaganda” all you want — the people are awake now.

And yes, we will keep asking:

Where is the President?