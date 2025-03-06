A TALE OF TWO GOVERNMENTS: HOW PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S UPND IS TRANSFORMING ZAMBIA

By Timmy

As Zambia continues on its path to recovery and growth, it’s essential to reflect on the stark contrast between the previous government’s reign and the current UPND administration under President Hakainde Hichilema. The differences are an example of the president’s commitment to good governance, economic stability, and the well-being of the Zambian people.

The Previous Government’s Legacy of Mismanagement

If the previous government were still in power, Zambia’s economy would likely be in shambles. The exchange rate would have plummeted to $1-K60, making the cost of living unbearable for ordinary Zambians.¹ Corruption would have been rampant, with cadres collecting levies from markets and bus stations. The rule of law would have been disregarded, with police officers and civil servants disrespected by PF cadres.

The previous government’s mismanagement would have also led to:

Limited Employment Opportunities: Only 1,000 teachers would have been employed, instead of the 30,000-plus teachers hired under the UPND government.

Rampant Human Rights Abuses: Bloodshed, violence, and human rights abuses would have been the order of the day.

Economic Instability: Zambia would have continued to default on debts while accumulating more, with no end in sight.

Negative Global Perception: Zambia’s image on the global market would have remained tarnished.

The UPND Government’s Achievements

In stark contrast, President Hichilema’s UPND government has made significant strides in transforming Zambia. Some notable achievements include:

Free Education and Substantial CDF Resources: The UPND government has introduced free education and increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) budget from K1.6 million to more than K28.3 million.

Employment Opportunities: Over 30,000 teachers have been employed, along with 10,000 young people in graduate and internship programs.

Economic Stability: Inflation has been reduced, and debt contraction is under control, with major investments from global powerhouses.

Improved Global Perception: Zambia’s image on the global market has been restored, with improved diplomatic and financial relations with Western nations.

As Zambia continues to move forward under President Hichilema’s leadership, it’s clear that the country is on the path to prosperity and growth. The UPND government’s commitment to good governance, economic stability, and the well-being of the Zambian people is a standard of hope for a brighter future.

WAGON MEDIA