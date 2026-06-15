PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S WAY OF THINKING IS WORRYING- Given Mutinta

GUEST ARTICLE: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S WAY OF THINKING IS WORRYING



By Given Mutinta



President Hakainde Hichilema disclosed yesterday that Gary Nkombo, Elijah Muchima, Newton Samakayi, and Elias Mubanga are the Members of Parliament (MPs) who did not support Bill 7, emphasising that he does not want MPs who do not toll part lines.





Therefore, he wants MPs who follow his or party instructions.



President Hichilema’s reasoning is worrying in a democratic system.



Every day, it appears that his ability to reason as a person in the highest office in the land is fading.





MPs are elected to represent their constituents and uphold the constitution, which sometimes requires them to vote against their president or party’s stance.



While President Hichilema or his party naturally expects cohesion to present a united front, insisting that MPs abandon their personal judgment is retrogressive and outdated politics.





Voting contrary to the party line—in cases where an MP believes the legislation contradicts constitutional principles or broader public interest—is an expression of democratic conscience rather than defiance.



This is where President Hichilema’s reasoning falls short of a President Zambia needs.





By exposing MPs who voted against Bill 7, the President’s actions are meant to pressure legislators to conform blindly, undermining the very foundations of good governance and constitutionalism.



President Hichilema’s notion that party loyalty should override the moral and constitutional duties of MPs disregards the essential role played by independent judgment in maintaining a healthy parliamentary democracy.





He seems not to know that MPs should be free to act according to their conscience, guided by their oath to the constitution and their commitment to the electorate, even when this means dissenting from his or party directives.





The strength of our democracy lies not in rigid uniformity but in the respectful co-existence of diverse opinions and principled decisions.





President Hichilema’s thinking must be condemned because it undermines the vital call to protect the autonomy of elected representatives, ensuring that allegiance to a party does not eclipse their constitutional obligations or the trust placed in them by the public.



Zambia deserves a better president!