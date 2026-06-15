PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES COPPERBELT UPND TO UNITE FOR ELECTION VICTORY



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged UPND officials and adopted candidates on the Copperbelt to work together and secure victory in the forthcoming elections.





Addressing party officials and adopted candidates at Hakainde Hichilema House in Kitwe earlier today, the President called for unity at constituency, district and provincial levels, warning against infighting within the party.





“We have an election that we need to win. We have to win. We have no choice. If we don’t win this election, we are going back to thuggery,” President Hichilema said.



The Head of State emphasized the need for party members to rally behind adopted candidates and strengthen cooperation between party structures and candidates.





“Party structures, work with the adopted candidates and adopted candidates should work with party structures. Let us be united in the real sense,” he said.





President Hichilema further urged party officials to remain committed to the development agenda and actively publicize the achievements recorded by the New Dawn Administration across the country.