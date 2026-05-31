A TRIBUTE TO KING MPEZENI IV



Baba Your Majesty, Inkhosi Yamakhosi King Mpezeni IV, mungatisiye tyani teka tabana banu sure? This is a big shock to me. I had to sleep over it, hoping that I would wake up to a different reality. I was hoping to wake up to news that your reported demise was just a rumor. But no. It is not a rumor. It is a sad reality.





It is barely a month ago when I came to Ependukeni Palace to introduce my brother in politics, Eng. Chanda A.B. Katotobwe. You personally welcomed us into the palace, and served us with refreshments. No kapaso, no protocol, just a father welcoming back his children, from wherever they had gone.





Baba Inkhosi Yamakhosi, it is painful to talk about you in the past tense. But you were a simple man. Despite the power of your throne, you treated commoners like myself with dignity and respect. Everyone felt warm and welcome around you. Your palace had an open door policy. We walked in and out as we pleased.





Baba Inkhosi Yamakhosi, if I had the power to rewrite the Bible, I would include the book of “Mpezeni IV”. Right next to the book of Solomon. So that all the tribes of the earth can read about the humble king of amaNgoni people of the Eastern Province of Zambia.





Baba Inkhosi Yamakhosi, you were a guardian of our culture as amaNgoni people, and a custodian of our legacy as fearless and determined warriors. It is my hope and wish that, while we have lost you, your Majesty, we the amaNgoni people will never lose the profound values and principles that you have inculcated in us for the past 44 years of your reign. The values of loving one another and remaining united, even in the face of trials and tribulations.





Our beloved King, David Njengembaso JERE, may your soul rest in eternal peace. You may be gone, but your spirit shall always inspire us, the amaNgoni to pursue greater heights. Rest well Baba 🙏🏽



Yours in deep pain



Sean E. Tembo

Liberty House

Lusaka, Zambia

31st May 2026