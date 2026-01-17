A$AP Rocky Addresses Drake Fallout, Seemingly Brags About Stealing Rihanna From Him on New Song





By: Billboard



A$AP Rocky held nothing back on “Stole Ya Flow,” a song on his new album Don’t Be Dumb that references Rihanna and sounds a lot like a Drake diss track — something the New York native actually addressed on a recent podcast.





In the New York Times Popcast posted Thursday (Jan. 14) — one day prior to the release of Rocky’s new LP — he acknowledged that he was already prepared for the internet to assume that Drizzy was the target of the antagonistic bars on “Stole Ya Flow.” Because, after all: “I think we all know,” he said of the track’s subject.





When pressed for what happened between himself and Drake, Rocky said, “I started just seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes, seemed like they was unhappy for you and started sending shots.”



“I think that’s what led to any of our misunderstandings … it really ain’t smoke,” he continued of the Toronto artist, saying he doesn’t see a resolution happening between them. “It don’t even need to be. For what?”



“It’s for whoever feel like it’s about them,” Rocky added after hosts Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica once again asked if “Stole Ya Flow” was about Drake.



That night, Don’t Be Dumb hit streaming services, revealing just what Rocky needed to get off his chest on “Stole Ya Flow.” In the lyrics, he taunts, “First you stole my flow, so I stole yo b—h … My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered.”



