A$AP Rocky recalls how he first met Rihanna outside a nightclub in New York

A$AP Rocky has shared the story of how he first met his longtime partner, Rihanna, and it was far from glamorous

The 37-year-old rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed that their first encounter happened outside a New York nightclub at a time when he was not yet famous.

According to Rocky, he was being turned away by bouncers alongside his friends, the late Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams. While the group was arguing with security, Rihanna stepped out of the club.

Rocky said they locked eyes immediately, but admitted he felt embarrassed that she saw him in the middle of a heated exchange with the guards.

https://youtube.com/shorts/kDKfEmzc3DQ?si=EVYOL5PNxLKcOjA9

When Jimmy Fallon jokingly asked if Rihanna helped him get into the club, Rocky’s response was simple: no.

Despite the awkward first meeting, the pair have since built a life together. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, have been dating since 2020 and share three children.

Rocky was on the show to promote his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, his first studio project in eight years.