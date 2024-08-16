ABOUT THE IMF REPRESENTATIVE IN ZAMBIA ERIC LAUTIER & THE CAKE SYNDROME

August 16th, 2024

“Let them eat cake” is the most famous quote attributed to Marie-Antoinette, the queen of France during the French Revolution. As the story goes, it was the queen’s response upon being told that her starving peasant subjects had no bread. As cake is more expensive than bread, the anecdote has been cited as an example of Marie-Antoinette’s obliviousness to the conditions and daily lives of ordinary people. But did she ever actually utter those words? The Queen did not last long inside the palace after she uttered those words.

This renowned historic fact got me reminded this morning when I read in the press that the Zambia IMF Resident Representative Eric Lautier responded to my statement earlier in the week.

He says Zambians should be going online to read their (IMF) reports and that we confuse economics with politics. He assumes majority ordinary Zambians have data or bundles to log in online. He would not know as being online cost him zero ngwee or cents. Coincidentally Eric Lautier is French and I guess he also has the syndrome of ‘let the people eat cake if there is no bread in the shops’. Very oblivious to the hardships ordinary Zambians are going through because of the same IMF.

Above is my Political response to the IMF Rep in Zambia and maybe he can state ‘Economically’ what the IMF position is on the IDC. What’s their position on State Owned Enterprises (SOEs)? What does their IMF Online report say or guide on ZESCO, MOPANI mine, Zamtel, Zambeef, Fuel & Fertilizer subsidies etc etc.

They don’t need to mention these companies by name as I did, but what’s their position in general terms. Lastly are they that aware Zambians are suffering partly because of their conditionalities on Zambia and African Countries in general?

Lastly may I repeat to Mr IMF that when Zambians have no bread to eat, it also means they have no cake on their tables. When they say they have no nshima to eat, it also means they have no rice, potatoes, KFC or pizza on their tables.

Miles B. Sampa, MP

President, Patriotic Front