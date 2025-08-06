ABOUT THE USA TRAVEL BAN FOR ORDINALLY ZAMBIA

…..Avoidable Consequences of grande corruption under the UPND government.





August 6th, 2025



The moment I saw the USA Ambassador to Zambia literally cry over the theft or abuse of the USA funds at the Ministry of Health , I knew ati kalepuka. It was going to be wild for us Zambians thereon.





They don’t take kindly to public funds corruption and worse off when it’s funds from their own tax payers. A few months later, boom. Come 29th August Zambians will be about banned from entering the USA unless they pay $15,000 as collateral for the trip . The truth is that nearly 99.99% of Zambians can not afford to have that kind of money to deposit with the USA embassy.





Ironic that the only other Country that has received a similar ban is Malawi who are going to the polls next 2 months. In Zambia it will be exactly a year later. A small coincidence here but tells a lot.





Careless government Corruption yatuletelela. When we form government after the 2026 elections, we shall diplomatically engage and convince the USA to reverse this unprecedented restriction on the majority ordinary Zambians.





Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Leader of Opposition

PF & Tonse Alliance