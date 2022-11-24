ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono writes…

ACC ARREST LUSAKA PROVINCIAL VETERINARY OFFICER, FORMER ZRA ASSISTANT DIRECTOR FOR CORRUPTION

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Lusaka Provincial Veterinary Officer for corrupt practices involving over K28,000.00.

Dr. Patricia Bwalya, 50, of Longacres area in Lusaka has been charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21 (1) sub (a) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details are that on unknown dates but between the 1st August 2016 and 31st January, 2017 in Livingstone Dr. Patricia Bwalya being a public officer namely Livingstone District Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries did abuse the authority of office by irregularly charging members of the public for treating their animals despite such a service being free and her receiving a government salary to perform that service.

In the Second Count, Patricia Bwalya is charged with one count of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Revenue contrary to Section 34 (1) Sub (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of

2012.

Details are that on unknown dates but between the 1st August 2016 and 31st January, 2017 in Livingstone District Dr. Patricia Bwalya being a public officer namely Livingstone District Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries did corruptly acquire public revenue in the manner she irregularly charged members of the public for treating their animals despite the service being free and she collected a total sum of K28,392.50 for her own benefit, matters or transactions that concern the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, a public body.

Meanwhile, the Commission has arrested former Zambia Revenue Authority Assistant

Director for Tax Appeals for corrupt practices involving K22,000.

Sonkwe Kasonkomona, 43, of Lusaka has been charged with one count of Corrupt

Practices contrary to Section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st February 2020 and 29th February 2020 Sonkwe Kasonkomona being an Assistant Director for Tax Appeals at Zambia Revenue Authority jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did corruptly solicit for K22,000 as gratification or reward for the facilitation of the release of a truck registration number T673 DEV/T852 CVZ belonging to Ali Raza of Akeza Investments Trading as Ali Raza Investments, a matter or transaction that concerns a public body.

Both Dr. Patricia Bwalya and Sonkwe Kasonkomona have since been released on Bond and will appear in Court soon.

MR. TIMOTHY MOONO

HEAD – CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS