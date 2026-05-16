Tasila slips into Mundubile, Makebi alliance running mate slot

….quietly sneaks into the country to be availed as running mate





By DAVID KANDUZA

TASILA the daughter of former head of State Edgah Lungu is being linked to a vice candidacy position of the Mundubile-Makebi alliance





A source disclosed that Tasila Lungu quietly sneaked into the country during the week to take up the role.



But a senior Government official who declined to be named said the former president ‘s daughter was welcome in Zambia and that there was no need to sneak in quietly.





“This is her country and therefore should feel free. She shouldn’t create a narrative that this Government is hostile towards the Lungu family,” the official said.





As of February 2026, reports emerged that opposition figures Brian Mundubile and Enock Roosevelt Tonga of the Third Liberation Movement, were proposing or appointing Tasila Lungu as a running mate for the August 2026 general election.





This move occurred while Tasila faced political pressure, including losing her seat as an MP for Chawama in late 2025 following her father’s death.



Tasila a former councillor and member of Parliament has been seen as a significant figure within the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party.





Tasila had not permanently returned to Zambia following her father’s death in South Africa, revealed that Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu after extensive deliberation, found her to be the best person to serve as running mate





Tasila, according to the source arrived in Zambia and would be officially availed as running mate to Mundubile or Zulu.



The former president’s daughter prolonged absence saw her lose the Chawama seat to attend to ongoing court proceedings in South Africa regarding the burial of her father.





The burial of Mr Lungu had been delayed for nearly a year due to a legal battle between the Government and the Lungu family, with a Pretoria High Court ordering the repatriation of his body in August 2025 and again in April 2026.





The source told this writer that the inclusion of Tasila, on a running mate ticket was seen as a key strategic move by the Tonse Movement aimed at attracting women and youth voters in Zambia’s 2026 general elections.





“Tasila is being positioned for higher political roles, although she recently faced challenges regarding losing her parliamentary seat,” the source said.



The source said by positioning a woman with a strong family legacy as a running mate, Mundubile and Zulu would seek to change the traditional political landscape in Zambia and attract female voters.





He said the movement framed Tasila as bringing a new and intelligent approach to solving economic problems



Previous reports indicated that Mr Lungu, before his death in forming alliances for 2026, had faced proposals to have his daughter, chosen as his running mate and vice-president for the Alliance.





The move was designed to leverage her name recognition and appeal to women and young voters, attempting to blend legacy leadership with a new generation of political representation.



The proposal had faced resistance from other opposition figures within the Patriotic Front who felt sidelined.





The 2026 Zambian general election is scheduled for August 13, where voters would elect a president, MPs, and councillors.



The UPND party had expressed confidence in its reelection bid.