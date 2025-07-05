According to South Africa  case law the Family has the legal right and responsibility to bury the deceased when there’s no will

1. Jurisdiction:

South Africa has jurisdiction over the body** as long as it remains within its borders. Decisions about burial or repatriation are subject to South African common law and the rights of **next of kin.





2. Next of Kin Prevails (in SA):

If the spouse, life partner, or family in South Africa wants the person to be buried locally, and there are no formal agreements between governments, **their wishes can take precedence**, unless the matter is resolved diplomatically or in court.





3. Diplomatic Engagement:

If the home country wants a state funeral, the matter typically becomes a **diplomatic issue between the foreign government and South African authorities. In some cases, repatriation may be arranged with the consent of the next of kin.