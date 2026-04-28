Actor Ray J Sparks Reactions After Claiming He Has Had Over 12,000 S*xual Partners





Reality star and singer Ray J has stirred massive reactions online after making jaw-dropping claims about his past relationships during a recent podcast interview.





During the conversation, Ray J revealed that he once threw a celebration after allegedly reaching 10,000 s*xual partners.



“I did a B*oby Trap party when I reached 10,000,” he said, adding that the event was meant to mark the milestone.





According to him, “we did a celebration, celebrated my 10,000. I had about 400 or 500 girls that I’ve f*cked with come through, supported. It was a massive parade.”





When pressed by the interviewer to confirm whether he meant different partners, Ray J doubled down, saying, “10,000. I think it’s a little bit more now,” later claiming the number had risen to about 12,500.





The interviewer questioned how such figures would be possible over time, calculating that it would average more than one new partner daily for decades.





Ray J responded by suggesting that the numbers increased rapidly while touring.

“Yeah, the math is different because when we’re on tour, we’re thinking 5 to 10 a day,” he said.





He further made another startling claim about people in his circle, stating, “Some of my friends, some of my homegirls, they f*ck 45,000 n*ggas a year,” attributing such figures to environments like brothels.