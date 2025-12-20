Actress Doris Ogala drops noodles of Pastor Chris Okafor as he dumped her after 9 years to marry another woman

Nigerian Actress, Doris Ogala, has reportedly dropped bedroom photos of Pastor Chris Okafor for dumping her to marry another woman after almost a decade of being in a romantic relationship.

According to reports, the 2 have been in a relationship for more than 9 years, and some months after they became official in 2017.

The Actress claims it started as pastoral guidance, but one thing led to the, and she fell in love, so it has been love until recently.

There was no news about their fallout out but in the second week of December 2025, Pastor Chris Okafor posted news about his engagement with another woman, and this obviously did not sit well with Ogala.

She ranted non-stop for days on social media and even threatened to harm herself by exiting earth because she cannot bear the shame and pain.

She promised to ruin Mr Okafor if he doesn’t stop that engagement, and as you read this, Doris Ogala has shared private footage of Pastor Chris Okafor, which she took during one of the times their relationship had the spark.

After the Pastor posted his engagement announcement on his socials and it got crazy attention, it made the actress more furious.

Doris Ogala revealed that she has sacrificed a lot to be dumped like this, so she will either win Okafor back or destroy his relationship with his newly found love.

She clearly gave the Pastor an option, but he refused to choose because he seemed to have gotten over Ogala, even though they were still together.

The Pastor used some of her ranting videos for a sermon in his church and said that Doris Ogala’s behaviour is one of the reasons why he did not settle with her.