Actress Pam Grier says she has 0rg@sms that last ‘3 whole days’

American actressPam Grier is opening up about her s£x life at the age of 76.

The “Foxy Brown” star appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Wiser Than Me, where Julia Louis-Dreyfus remarked that Grier still looked youthful because of the energy she carried.

Grier agreed that she felt young before unexpectedly steering the conversation toward her experiences with orgasms.

“Yes, I do [feel young], because when you’re young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour,” she shared. “But when you get my age, you have one orgasm, it’ll last three days.”

Louis-Dreyfus, 65, reacted in surprise, asking, “Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm?”

Grier replied, “You don’t have to do anything, but when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared.”

She emphasized, “It’s gonna be three whole days.”

Grier credited her long orgasms to her age.

“If I could have had that when I was younger, I would have had a better life and better boyfriends, OK?” she cracked.

The iconic actress was unconcerned about her actual age, and admitted she was unsure if she was even turning 77 years old this year. Grier is indeed turning 77 on May 26.

“I don’t know, nor do I care,” she said about knowing her exact age. “If I wake up breathing, I’m gonna have a good day.”

Grier has never been married but has had multiple famous exes, including basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, comedian Freddie Prinze, and comedy legend Richard Pryor, among others.

In August 2025, Grier said she was dating a mystery man, whom she described as her “cosmic” partner — on the “Allison Interviews” podcast.

She also confessed she was “horny as f—k” when asked about her sex life.

“You hear about when people find their person, that it’s a warm, fuzzy feeling,” she noted. “I can’t believe it happened now, when I’ve got things to do. Don’t mess up my plans!”