Dial *2026#: UPND is making history by allowing the general public to participate in their primary adoption process for the first time.

The United Party for National Development is making history by allowing the general public to participate in their primary adoption process for the first time.

Through a free platform, citizens can dial *2026# from any phone network and vote in an opinion poll for their favourite aspiring candidate for MP, Mayor, or Council Chairperson.

The short code *2026# allows citizens to participate in the democratic process by voting for their preferred candidates for adoption by the ruling party.

The information gathered from the exercise will be used to help inform final decisions on the adoption of candidates for MP, Mayor, and Council Chairperson.

With new constituencies being contested for the first time since delimitation, and many new names contesting for key positions, the *2026# opinion poll, which will run for two days, is being seen as a transparent way for voters to support their preferred candidates in the primary adoption process.

In a memo to all aspiring candidates, the Chairman Elections & Campaigns, Hon. Likando Mufalali encouraged members to use the opportunity of the opinion poll to

“Get involved and be counted”