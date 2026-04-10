African Time Magazine Ranks Hichilema Africa’s Top-Performing President





African Time Magazine has ranked Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia as the best-performing president in Africa, citing several key achievements.





Among the factors highlighted are the recovery of the Kwacha, the implementation of free education, progress in the mining sector, and what is described as one of the continent’s strongest-performing economies.



The recognition marks a notable moment for Zambia, reflecting growing confidence in the country’s economic direction and governance.