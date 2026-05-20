AFTER 2 YEARS IN PRISON: Controversial Celebrity Egonga Reportedly Regains Freedom





Controversial public figure , popularly known online as “Egonga,” has reportedly been released after spending two years behind bars in .





News of his release has quickly gone viral across social media, with supporters celebrating while critics continue debating the controversies that surrounded his detention and public image.





The development marks a dramatic new chapter in one of Central Africa’s most talked-about celebrity scandals in recent years.