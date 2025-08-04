AG’s Legal Team Refutes Mistreatment Claims and Asserts Lungu’s Right to a State Funeral as Pretoria High Court Reserves Judgment in Burial Dispute

AG’s Legal Team Refutes Mistreatment Claims and Asserts ECL’s Right to a State Funeral as Pretoria High Court Reserves Judgment in Burial Dispute





04 August 2025



The Pretoria High Court has adjourned proceedings in the matter concerning the repatriation and burial of the late former President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, pending delivery of judgment.





Appearing on behalf of the Zambian Government, State Counsel vigorously opposed the allegations of mistreatment, asserting that there exists no credible, verifiable, or admissible evidence to support the claims that Mr. Lungu was subjected to any form of ill-treatment while in the Republic of South Africa.





Counsel further submitted that, upon a thorough examination of the affidavits, accompanying documentation, and relevant witness testimonies, the allegations advanced by the respondents are unsubstantiated, speculative, and devoid of evidentiary merit. It was argued that the claims fail to meet the requisite legal threshold and, as such, ought not to be entertained by a court of competent jurisdiction.





In addition, Zambian Government Counsel appearing before the Pretoria High Court submitted that Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as a former Head of State and a figure of significant national importance, is entitled to the honour and dignity of a State funeral. This, he stated, is in accordance with established international and regional practices governing the treatment of deceased former presidents, particularly where national unity, respect, and protocol are concerned.





The Honourable Court has since reserved judgment, adjourning the matter to a date to be communicated, with an indication that the ruling may be delivered as early as tomorrow, but no later than Friday.





Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo, LLB



Member, UPND Media Team