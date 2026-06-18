Airtel Joins the Big 3 Companies with over $1Billion Market Capitalisation at LUSE



There are exactly four companies with a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE):





Airtel Networks Zambia, Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH), and Zambia Sugar.





These four companies account for over 80% of the total market valuation of the exchange.



The official Bell Ringing Ceremony celebrating Airtel Zambia’s US$1 billion market capitalisation on the Lusaka Securities Exchange took place on Wednesday





The event was graced by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Technology and Science, Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu, alongside leadership from the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a clear reflection of the strong public-private partnership driving Zambia’s digital growth.P





Dr. Habeenzu highlighted that this milestone reaffirms the ICT sector’s rising prominence, now one of the largest contributors to Zambia’s GDP, surpassing traditional sectors in growth momentum.





Our Managing Director Mr. Hussam Baday noted that this achievement is grounded in trust from our customers, disciplined execution, and sustained investment. He said Airtel Zambia Plc’s growth is clearly reflected in its share price performance, rising from K43 in 2024 to K175 in 2026, demonstrating strong investor confidence and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy.





We have complemented this growth with meaningful reinvestment, including over US$107 million in 406 new 4G and 5G sites in the last year, alongside initiatives to build schools, connect underserved communities, and drive digital inclusion across the country.





This milestone is more than a valuation, it is a testament to progress, resilience, and our continued commitment to powering Zambia’s digital future.