Akon blames himself for the reason behind the $6 Billion Akon City failure!

‎🚨🗣️Akon: “I think people kinda fail to realize sometimes — when you build an infrastructure, how long it takes.



‎Think about how long it takes you to build your house. That’s going to be about 19 months. And that’s if you got great contractors.



‎ So now we talk about building a city. These are things that takes 10, 15 years of development just to get phase one going.

‎ And I think my biggest mistake was I promoted it heavily before I got it started.

‎So when I say, I’m building a city. I’m thinking, Okay, I’m going to have time to get the plans together, promote the shit.

I had the 3D rendering all on the internet, so people saw what it was going to be looking like. I’m not knowing that people thought that the city was already up.”

‎- Akon