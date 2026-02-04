Akon reacts after Davido misses out on the Grammy Awards, showers him with massive praise

“I don’t think Davido should worry about missing out on the Grammy Awards. His music has already captured the hearts of millions around the world. I truly love the way his fans continue to stand by him with so much passion and loyalty.





To be honest, even if he had won this Grammy, it might not have changed anything for him—in fact, not winning could even be a blessing in disguise.





Davido’s impact, influence, and visibility are already massive, and awards don’t define the greatness of his music. Sometimes, not winning is actually for your own good.”