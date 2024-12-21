Al B. Sure Says 50 Cent’s Diddy Documentary Will Reveal Truth Behind His Coma

Al B. Sure has claimed that 50 Cent‘s upcoming documentary about Diddy will reveal how he became ill and ended up in a coma.

The “Night and Day” singer made the claims during a recent performance, telling fans: “This time, a little while ago, I was deep in a coma… I guess we’re going to have to watch 50’s movie to find out what happened.”

He added: “It’s going to be beautiful.”

Sure (real name Albert Joseph Brown III) was in a coma for two months in 2022 after collapsing. He said at the time that he had undergone surgery for a new liver.

However, the New Jack Swing star has since suggested that Diddy was responsible for his sudden health scare.

The 56-year-old, who is the biological father of Quincy Brown, whose mother is Puffy’s ex, the late Kim Porter, dropped a hint while speaking at the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year.

“Finally, we’re going to produce the Al B. Sure life story, so hold on to your britches and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma,” he said. “You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.”

Sure was alluding to the Homeland Security raids on Diddy’s homes as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the mogul, which resulted in charges being filed against him.

Al B. Sure has also publicly reached out to Quincy in the aftermath of Diddy’s legal issues.

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home,” he wrote on Instagram in March underneath photo of him and his son. “The [door emoji] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological [fist emoji].”

The singer has previously spread conspiracy theories that Diddy was involved in the death of Kim Porter. The model died aged 47 in 2018 due to pneumonia, but Al seems to think there’s more to the story.

In a since-deleted Instagram post back in 2020, he said: “#AlBeez around the [world] I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body.

“I was on my way to film the pre show packages for the #BETAwards with @tishacampbellmartin & @tichinaarnold when I receive a call from PR icon #QueenieDonaldson asking me if I was ok and did I hear the news.”

He added: “I had no clue. I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over neumonía. That’s some bull shit. Really? This is where I get in trouble.”