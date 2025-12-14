Algeria include son of Zinedine Zidane in AFCON squad

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of France football legend Zinedine Zidane, has been included in Algeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to begin on December 21 in Morocco.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Spanish second-division side Granada, previously represented France at youth level before switching his international allegiance to Algeria. He made his senior debut for the North African side two months ago in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Reacting after his first appearance, Zidane said: “It is an honour for me, and I will give 100% to make the Algerian people proud.”

Zidane is one of three goalkeepers named in the squad, alongside Oussama Benbot of USM Alger and Anthony Mandrea of French club Caen.

Announcing the team, Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic expressed confidence ahead of the tournament. “I’m sure the players will arrive highly motivated and ready to play in this AFCON,” he said. “The main objective is to get past the first round… with the ambition to go as far as possible in the tournament.”

Algeria will open their Group E campaign against Sudan on December 24, before facing Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea. Group winners and runners-up will advance automatically to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams.

Meanwhile, reigning African champions Senegal also unveiled their squad, which includes six players based in the English Premier League. Head coach Pape Thiaw acknowledged the expectations on his side, saying: “We are among the favourites and we accept that. I want a dominant team.”

Senegal will compete in Group D, where they face Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin, as they look to defend their continental title.