Algeria passes resolution declaring French colonisation a crime, calls for apology and reparations

Algeria’s parliament on December 24 adopted a symbolic resolution declaring French colonisation a crime against humanity.

The parliament is calling on France to formally apologise and pay reparations for abuses committed during its 132 years of rule over the country.

The motion, passed by the People’s National Assembly, urges the Algerian government to intensify efforts to seek official recognition from France of crimes committed between 1830 and 1962.

These crimes include mass killings, land seizures, forced displacement, and the use of torture during the war of independence.

Lawmakers said the resolution reflects the “collective memory of the Algerian people” and aims to protect historical truth from denial or minimisation.

Several MPs described colonisation as a system built on violence, cultural erasure, and economic exploitation.

The vote does not automatically create legal obligations for France but adds political pressure instead.

France has previously acknowledged specific abuses but has never issued a formal apology or agreeing to reparations.

French officials maintain that reconciliation should focus on dialogue and shared historical work rather than legal accountability.

Algeria gained independence in 1962 after a brutal eight-year war that left hundreds of thousands dead.