ALIGN ACTIONS TO SUPPORT PRESS FREEDOM – GOVERNMENT TOLD



THE Consortium of Civil Society Organisations joins the global community in commemorating World Press Freedom Day 2025, under the theme, “the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on journalism, media, and human rights.” In doing so, we reflect not only on the importance of press freedom globally, but also on the urgent realities threatening it here at home.



Press freedom is not a privilege for journalists. It is a fundamental right of society, a safeguard that enables citizens to know the truth, to hold power accountable, and to participate meaningfully in democracy. A press that is free to investigate and expose corruption, misgovernance, and authoritarianism is not a threat – it is a national asset.



Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn administration, Zambia made a bold and promising step in the right direction with the long-awaited enactment of the Access to Information (ATI) Law. The President’s strong public pronouncements in support of press freedom gave hope to many – journalists, civil society, and ordinary citizens alike – who believed that a new chapter had begun for freedom of expression in Zambia.



However, it is with deep concern that we note how this progress is being steadily undermined by a parallel trend: the continued enactment and retention of repressive legislation, most notably the colonial-era Penal Code Act of 1931, the newly enacted Cyber Crimes Act and Cyber Security Act of 2025, and official secrecy laws which remains unrepealed.



The new cyber laws, drafted and once implemented under the guise of public order and digital security, have the potential to be routinely used to intimidate, surveil, and silence journalists, whistleblowers, and ordinary citizens exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression and association.



While government leaders will be giving glowing speeches about media freedom on a single day, their actions in Parliament, Government and courts often portray a deep reluctance to uphold the very freedoms they claim to protect. It is not enough to speak about freedom – we must legislate and govern in ways that protect and promote it.



It is hypocritical and counterproductive to commemorate World Press Freedom Day with beautiful speeches while at the same time passing laws that undermine the spirit and letter of press freedom. True commitment is shown in law and policy, not just in rhetoric. Zambia can and must do better.



Press freedom is not a favour from government – it is a right enshrined in our Constitution and international instruments, and is essential to our democratic future.



Regrettably, the environment for media practitioners in Zambia today is increasingly becoming hostile. The gains we had begun to make by passing the ATI law are being eroded, and we are witnessing a worrying exodus of journalists, especially young aspirants, who are abandoning their callings out of fear for their personal safety and liberty. This chilling effect is a silent but powerful form of repression – one that endangers the very fabric of our democracy.



As we mark World Press Freedom Day, the Consortium calls on President Hichilema to guide his administration in aligning its actions with his words. We encourage the President and his government to champion reforms that foster a safe and enabling environment for journalists and civil society actors – one that is free from fear, intimidation, and legal persecution.



Additionally, we call on the government to halt the enactment of new restrictive legislation, such as the NGO Bill, which poses a serious threat to freedom of association and expression.



Signed



Isaac Mwanza

CONSORTIUM CHAIRPERSON



Phone: Email: isaac@zclu.org