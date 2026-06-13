ANC SECRETARY-GENERAL FIKILE MBALULA SAYS HE WILL NEVER VISIT THE UNITED STATES AFTER THE OMAR ARTAN CONTROVERSY, AS THE INCIDENT SPARKS A MAJOR DEBATE ABOUT AFRICAN TALENT, IMMIGRATION POLICIES AND HOW AFRICANS ARE TREATED ON THE GLOBAL STAGE 🇿🇦🇺🇸🇸🇴🔥





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has sparked widespread debate after declaring that he would never visit the United States following reports involving Somali referee Omar Artan.





Mbalula said he was saddened by what had happened to Omar, arguing that the situation reflected poorly on how young Africans are sometimes treated internationally. His comments came after reports that Artan, one of Somalia’s most respected football referees, was allegedly denied entry into the United States and subsequently lost the opportunity to participate in the FIFA World Cup as an official.





The remarks quickly ignited strong reactions online. Some social media users supported Mbalula, arguing that African professionals often face barriers when travelling abroad despite their qualifications and achievements. Others disagreed, saying every sovereign nation has the right to enforce its immigration laws and determine who can enter its borders.





The controversy has since grown beyond football and become part of a wider discussion about international mobility, immigration policies, equal treatment, and the opportunities available to Africans on the global stage.





For supporters of Mbalula’s position, the incident raises questions about fairness and respect for African talent. For critics, it is a reminder that immigration decisions are ultimately governed by national laws rather than sporting status or professional achievements.





As the debate continues, many Africans are asking whether enough is being done to ensure that talented individuals from the continent receive equal opportunities when representing their countries internationally





WHAT DO YOU THINK, SOUTH AFRICA? 🇿🇦👇🔥



Was Fikile Mbalula justified in criticizing the United States over the Omar Artan controversy, or does every country have the right to strictly apply its immigration laws regardless of who is affected?