Aliko Dangote has retained his position as Africa’s richest person with an estimated fortune of $28.5 billion

Africa’s richest individuals significantly expanded their fortunes over the past year, with the continent’s billionaires collectively adding more than $20 billion to their wealth, according to the latest ranking released by Forbes.

The 2026 list shows that the combined net worth of Africa’s 23 billionaires has risen to $126.7 billion, marking a 21 per cent increase compared with 2025. The growth was largely driven by stronger equity markets across the continent and improved currency stability in several African economies.

Aliko Dangote retained his position as Africa’s richest person with an estimated fortune of $28.5 billion. His wealth increased significantly following a surge in shares of Dangote Cement after the company reported record profits in 2025.

South African luxury goods billionaire Johann Rupert ranked second with an estimated net worth of $16.1 billion. Nigerian entrepreneur Abdulsamad Rabiu moved into third place after recording the largest gain among the continent’s billionaires. His fortune rose by 120 per cent to $11.2 billion, driven mainly by the strong performance of shares in BUA Cement.

Other prominent billionaires on the list include Nicky Oppenheimer and his family with $10.6 billion, Egyptian businessman Nassef Sawiris with $9.6 billion, and Nigerian telecom and oil magnate Mike Adenuga with $6.5 billion.

The ranking also features Egyptian telecom investor Naguib Sawiris, South African mining entrepreneur Patrice Motsepe, and Egyptian industrialist Mohamed Mansour.

Other individuals included on the list are South African banker Michiel Le Roux, media investor Koos Bekker, Algerian industrialist Issad Rebrab, and South African investment executive Jannie Mouton.

Tanzanian entrepreneur Mohammed Dewji and Zimbabwean telecoms magnate Strive Masiyiwa also appear on the ranking, alongside South African retail investor Christoffel Wiese.

Egyptian businessmen Youssef Mansour and Yasseen Mansour are also listed, as well as Moroccan banker Othman Benjelloun and Moroccan politician and businessman Aziz Akhannouch.

The ranking further includes Egyptian businessman Samih Sawiris, Nigerian investor Femi Otedola and Moroccan real estate developer Anas Sefrioui. Nigeria maintained a strong presence on the list with four billionaires, Dangote, Rabiu, Adenuga and Otedola.

According to Forbes, 14 of the 23 billionaires are self-made entrepreneurs, while none of the individuals on the list are women. South Africa leads the ranking with seven billionaires, followed by Egypt with five, Nigeria with four and Morocco with three.

Forbes said the increase in wealth among Africa’s richest individuals reflects improving investor confidence across major African markets and stronger regional currencies over the past year.