Aliko Dangote Pledges Over $500 Million to Support More Than One Million Nigerian Students





The Aliko Dangote Foundation has pledged ₦1 trillion (about $688 million) over the next ten years to strengthen Nigeria’s education system.





It is one of the largest private education investments in Nigeria’s history.



The programme will begin by supporting 45,000 students and will gradually expand to reach an estimated 1.33 million students nationwide.





Dangote also said the program will mainly focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as well as girls’ education.





According to the foundation, the program is designed to help vulnerable students and school dropouts, particularly among disadvantaged students.