“All of Us Collect” – Davido Reacts After Losing $348K Bet on Super Eagles



Afrobeats superstar Davido has publicly reacted following a massive financial loss tied to the Nigerian Super Eagles’ exit from the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations. The singer missed out on a potential payout of $348,000 (approximately N495 million) after the Nigerian team was defeated by Morocco in the semi-finals.





The $50,000 Gamble



Before the high-stakes match, Davido revealed he had placed a wager of $50,000, banking on Nigeria to secure a spot in the final. However, his hopes were dashed on Wednesday night when host nation Morocco triumphed 4–2 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou sealing Nigeria’s fate.





Sharing his ticket prior to the game, Davido had written:



“Nigerians to make the finals and I’ll double my stake on my slip,”



Moving On



Despite the heavy loss, the “Timeless” crooner appeared to take the defeat in stride. Shortly after the match, he shared a photo of himself unwinding with a meal of grilled fish as he prepared to fly out of Morocco.





Netizens React



The incident has sparked a debate on social media. While some users felt the loss was a shared pain, others speculated that the bet was merely a promotional stunt for the betting platform, or criticized the singer for gambling such large sums.





@martinsafrikan.ng criticized the financial decision:



“If he has used the money to build shelter homes for the homeless people, generations to come will forever appreciate him. There is no difference between our celebrities and the yeye misleaders politicians. There is money but they do not know what to use the money to do.”



@spaceonn_ expressed skepticism:



“It’s all for promo for STAKE Lol believe it at your own risk”





@platomiami sympathized with the loss:



“Omo the risk eeeeh all of us collect no worry”