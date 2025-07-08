ALL THOSE WHO WILL VOTE FOR UPND IN 2026 ARE FOOLS – LUBINDA





PF faction leader and Tonse Alliance chairman Given Lubinda has said that all those who will vote for UPND in 2026 are fools.





Lubinda says with this hunger, anyone who will vote for UPND nishi “fiwelewele”, fools.





In the picture is Lubinda swallowing a whole lot of a chicken thigh which had a bit of feathers 🪶 as Koswe was with him.