ALL ZAMBIANS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLEAN WATER – KALABA



CITIZENS First (CF) leader Dr Harry Kalaba says a CF government will prioritise universal access to clean water and sanitation, describing safe water as a basic right that remains out of reach for many Zambians.





In an interview yesterday, Dr Kalaba said millions of people across the country continue to live without reliable access to safe water due to aging infrastructure, unreliable energy supply and poor maintenance of treatment facilities.





“Access to clean, safe water should be a basic right for every Zambian, yet across Zambia today, many communities are still forced to live without it,” Dr Kalaba said.





He noted that while demand for water is growing, much of the existing infrastructure is underperforming.





“Around 60 percent of Zambia’s urban water systems operate at only about half their capacity, not because demand is low, but because infrastructure is outdated, energy supply is unreliable, and treatment plants lack adequate maintenance,” he said.





Dr Kalaba added that as a result, many urban residents are forced to rely on unsafe or inconsistent water sources.



“Even today, millions of Zambians rely on wells and intermittent water supply that cannot support everyday life or productive economic activity,” he said.





Responding to questions on how Citizens First plans to address the challenge, Dr Kalaba said the party’s approach would be practical and focused on long-term solutions.





“By expanding and strengthening water reticulation systems, key places such as schools and clinics will have piped water they can rely on,” he said. “This includes upgrading treatment plants, replacing ageing pipes and increasing storage capacity so that supply is consistent rather than intermittent.”





For rural communities, Dr Kalaba said a CF government would invest in locally managed systems powered by renewable energy.





“We will invest in community-managed water systems in rural areas, using solar-powered pumps and piped distribution close to homes to reduce the distance families have to

for clean water,” he said.





He further emphasised the importance of collaboration with stakeholders already active in the water sector.





“By strengthening partnerships with experienced organisations, NGOs and private sector operators already delivering clean water projects, we will scale proven solutions and embed communities in planning and maintenance to ensure water systems are sustainably managed at the local level,” Dr Kalaba said.



Daily Nation Zambia