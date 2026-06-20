Alleged illegal foreigners fleeing to Eswatini ahead of June 30 “March and March” protests in South Africa.





MBABANE: State security officers working and patrolling the Eswatini border with South Africa are reportedly arresting more foreigners trying to cross over to the tiny Kingdom ahead of the “June 30 March and March” deadline.



As a result, Eswatini might face yet another influx of foreigners crisis a few weeks after the police arrested about two hundred (200) Chinese nationals who entered the country illegally and engaged in illegal gambling and extortion.



According to sources within the Army, this coming week, more arrested foreigners will appear in court after being caught crossing the border illegally to the Kingdom of Eswatini.



Acting Government Spokesperson Thabile Mdluli was not immediately available for a comment.



Eswatini has been facing the influx of foreigners for some time now and recently, about 200 Chinese nationals appeared in court, they were charged and subsequently convicted for entering the country illegally.