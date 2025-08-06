ALLOW KAMBWILI TO ACCESS URGENT MEDICAL TREATMENT, PF URGES GOVT

Update; Chishimba Kambwili-Allow him to Access Urgent Medical Treatment





Last night, Prison authorities transported former Cabinet Minister and Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, from Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama to Lusaka.





Since he has been seriously unwell and has been seen by doctors at Kasama General Hospital, the family hoped that Hon. Kambwili was being evacuated for specialised treatment to either Maina Soko Medical Centre or the University Teaching Hospital( UTH).





But it has, sadly, turned out that he was being taken to the Lusaka Magistrate to face a case of unlawful assembly.





You may remember that Hon. Kambwili was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and allegddly threatening violence in relation to a gathering that took place at his residence in Lusaka where youths were protesting the high cost of living.





Hon.Kambwili is currently serving a five-month jail sentence after losing an appeal against a conviction for allegedly expressing hatred or ridicule based on tribe or place of origin. This relates to remarks he made on a radio broadcast in 2021.





This follows the decision of the Kasama High Court upheld the Magistrates’ Court’s decision on July 14, 2025, and he began serving his sentence immediately.





We now understand that Hon. Kambwili, despite his serious illness, has been taken back into prison facilities without affording him an opportunity to access medical treatment.





We appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon.Jack Mwiimbu and Commissioner General of the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Mr. Frederick S.S. Chilukutu, to ensure that Hon. Kambwili is afforded an urgent opportunity to seek medical treatment owing to his acute medical condition.





Issued by:



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Media

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT