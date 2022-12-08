“AM JUST A FOOL WHO WAS USED TO ACCUSE YOU TO DAMAGE YOUR REPUTATION.” PF official Fredrick Siame

ZAMBIAN OPPOSITION PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) official Fredrick Siame today swallowed his pride and apologized to UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament Hon. Romeo Kangombe over his allegations that he was the funder of the exercise that led to the abduction of the 13 girls.

During the press address Mr Siame said he made a comment on a certain radio station where he accused Mr Kangombe as the man behind the funding of the exercise that led to the abduction of the 13 girls.

He disclosed that the issue was first posted on social media and later discussed at a named radio station .

“There was a discussion on a certain radio station where the issue of the 13 abducted girls was being discussed. That is how I commented on the issue using what I read on a certain Facebook page which I did not know was propaganda.” said Mr Siame.

The PF member said this angered Hon. Kangombe and many UPND members as it was injurious prompting him to report to the Police leading to his arrest.

Mr Siame said he was taken to Sesheke where he was finally given bond but continued travelling to Sesheke from Nakonde for court appearances.

He revealed that his children and wife had gone through alot of pain hence found it wise to tender an apology to Hon. Kangombe and the entire UPND party over his careless remarks.

Mr Siame thanked Hon. Kangombe for accepting his apology because it had haunted his family.

And Mr Siame urged the youths to use the freedom of speech, expression and association that President Hichilema had restored to unite and contribute towards developmental issues.

He warned the youths to resist the temptation of commenting on social media issues because some posts are fake and mearnt to hurt other people deliberately.

He called on all well meaning Zambians to engage in constructive discussions without injuring other people.