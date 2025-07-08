Amb Emmanuel Mwamba says UPND has 23 spokespersons who are failing to tell the nation why the president is missing national events

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The 23 Spokespersons



President Hakainde Hichilema has missed key events where he was advertised to officiate; the Zambia International Trade Fair and the Gonde-Lwiindi Traditional Ceremony hosted by Chief Monze of the Tonga people.





Today his Facebook page has posted a file picture showing him laying wreaths at the Freedom Statue on Independence Avenue in Lusaka.





So I posted; “He has missed key events. Where is the President? Where are his 23 Spokespersons” (to help shed light at the missing President).





His praise singers were furious in the comments, others suggesting he was resting and he was entitlted to rest, a matter they say we should respect.





Well, events like Zambia International Trade Fair are part of the key duties of a Head of State! And if the President chooses to skip such an event, I think the nation deserves an answer or information about his sudden absence.





But Father Frank Bwalya says they are not 23 Spokespersons! I thought as one of the many Spokespersons, he would take this opportunity and shed light on the subject matter!





Let’s try to count them.



On March 4th, 2025,Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, announced the appointment of a new Ministerial Media Team established by President Hakainde Hichilema tasked with “communicating government policies aimed at improving the economy.”





The newly constituted team included; Commerce, Trade, and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali, Deputy Whip at Parliament Likando Mufalali, Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba, Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima, and Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe.





Additionally, Youth, Sports, and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu was appointed as Deputy Party Spokesperson, with Mark Simuuwe as Party Media Director, Situla Sikwindi as Deputy, and Oliver Shalala as Party “Consultant”.





Others are Frank Bwalya who currently holds the position of “Director General of Media for the UPND Presidential Support System”, and members Cosmas Chileshe and Patrick Samwimbila who also hold their own press conferences





You have Clayson Hamasaka who holds the position of State House Chief Communications Specialist and was expected to be the President’s Chief Spokesperson.



Hon. Bradford Machila, Principal Private Secretary (PPS), who has been issuing presidential statements, especially regarding serious matters such as appointments and dismissals of senior officials.





Jito Kayumba, Special Assistant to the President for Finance and Investment regularly issues video casts, runs presidential meetings and has established his own media team.





Thabo Kawana, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Media has an all around player discussing everyth from UPND, Government and State House. He also runs presidential Press Conferences.





You have Information and Media- “Director Spokesperson” (kuti waseka), Henry Kapata.



Then you have an assortment of party leaders led by the Secretary General Batuke Imenda and youth leaders like Gilbert Liswaniso all explaining or speaking for the President.





You have others on the periphery such as Jacqueline Saidi Chishimba who runs a private entity called Brandline Africa and is Head of Strategic Communications for Private Public Dialogue Forum.





There are others such as Amos Chanda who call themselves or have been appointed as Consultants like Oliver Shalala.



So palya aba bonse, umo atwasukeko. Balikwi bakateka?



Lundeniko ebo nashako!