AMB. FRANK MUTUBILA WEIGHS-IN ON ABSENCE OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



THE President’s absence from the centre of governance has once again reignited an important national debate on how such periods should be managed and communicated to the public.





Having had the privilege of working closely with all seven Presidents in my capacity as a media professional, I find it difficult to understand why this matter continues to generate uncertainty. Like any other individual, the President is entitled to private time, which is appropriately managed by those responsible for his schedule. However, the President is also the nation’s foremost public figure, the heartbeat of governance. When the President sneezes, the country sneezes.





For this reason, the public deserves regular, accurate and consistent updates on the President’s whereabouts and general well being, including his health where appropriate. Visibility is essential, not as a courtesy but as a necessity of leadership. In the absence of information, speculation thrives, some of it serious and potentially destabilising, others cheap and irresponsible.





It is within this context that the intervention by PS Kawana must be understood. His response was commendable and timely. However, it also exposes a deeper institutional concern, who is the real Chief Government Spokesperson. When multiple voices step into that role, especially during sensitive moments, institutional lines become blurred and public confidence is weakened.





Did it really have to take a live on air phone call to the President to reassure the nation. Such an approach inevitably raises further questions, was the call pre arranged, and what would have happened had the President not responded. This is not how presidential communication should be handled.





From my experience, whether the President is on duty or on holiday, the media should provide structured and predictable updates. This is not unprecedented. During my time covering President Kenneth Kaunda, including his holidays, mostly at Kasaba Bay, the media remained present, visible and informative.



Ultimately, this is not a complex challenge. It is simply a matter of proper communication, institutional clarity and professional discipline in the management of the presidency.



Talk with Frank