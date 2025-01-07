Amb. Lazarus Kapambwe Treatise and a Response by Saviour Mwambwa



“The problem with Zambia: A self-evaluation”

(Part One)



By Amb. Lazarous Kapambwe.



In Zambia, the more things change, the more themy remain the same. As the French would say, “plus ca change, plus de la meme chose!”.





We are lauded the world over: for being the second country in Africa after Benin to successfully & peacefully change from a one-party to a multi-party democracy. The first country in the region to change from an independence era icon President (Kenneth Kaunda) to a new one Frederick Chiluba), from an independence winer political party (UNIP) to a new one (MMD). One of the few countries in Africa where incumbent Presidents & incumbent political parties lose elections, accept defeat & peacefully hand over power.





Yet, the fortunes of the country remain the same, fluctuating only marginally either side of the scale, but otherwise on a trajectory of worsening, rather than improving. The economy remains in the hands of foreigners & multinational corporations; we remain inordinately dependent on copper; our agriculture remains stunted & hardly able to feed & guarantee our food security.



Our politicians behave no differently from their predecessors, their policies not any different. The political rhetoric changes, a la Animal Farm, from “two legs bad” while in opposition to “two legs good” while in government.



The state police & security apparatus, much reviled by the Opposition as instruments of reppression of the ruling party, become instruments of “law & order” by the former “Opposition” now in government. This vicious circle & cycle continues.



Former friends become foes, former foes become friends. What was corruption becomes empowerment, what was empowerment becomes corruption. What was tribalism becomes regional balancing; what was unprofessional in years past becomes the practice of choice presently.



The cadres of yore become the “professional” civil servants of now!!! The unqualified become the qualified. Those in the constituency of the new Ministers, those who are relatives & friends of the Ministers suddenly become the most qualified to occupy the civil service posts of Ministries.





Being used to this, being used to unfulfilled promises, being a patient, understanding & forgiving species, Zambians shrug their shoulders & wait to pass their verdict at the next election. Given that we are not always that resolute, or that principled, oftentimes our disappointment, our anger, our resolve is assuaged at every election campaign cycle by “incentives”, handouts, or new promises that we forlonly believe will be kept by our politicians, this time around. Give them time, give them a second chance. After all, does the Bible not say “forgiveness is devine?”. Are we not a “Christian Nation”? It says so in our national Constitution, no less!!





And so it goes. Meanwhile, the poverty continues & worsens; the plunder of our resources continues & worsens. Our children die, buried in sink-holes & collapsed tunnels in “illegal” mines. After all, aren’t our children illegal & involved in “criminal activities” of mining in places that they have no title deeds to? Aren’t our people poor because they are “lazy” & suffer from a “poverty mentality”? It’s all their fault!!!





Oh, by the way, Zambia is now the biggest producer of emeralds in the world, the utmost top quality. Who owns the emerald mines?Does it really matter?



Oh, Zambia and DRC have 70% of global deposits of copper & cobalt, which are essential in the production of electric batteries. And manganese. And lithium. Critical minerals & rare-earth elements– we have those too!!! Sugilite? Check!! Gold? Check!! Tin, lead & zinc? Check that too!!!





RESPONSE



Zambia’s Nation Building Efforts and Collective Identity- Rethinking our Development Path : A Review and Commentary on Amb. Kapambwe’s Reflections

By Savior Mwambwa

I recently read Ambassador Lazarus Kapambwe’s thought-provoking two-part analysis on Zambia’s development journey entitled “The problem with Zambia: A self-evaluation” (Part One + Part Two).

In his reflections, Amb. Kapambwe’s critically examines the persistent issues in Zambia’s political and economic landscape. He argues that, despite notable democratic progress, including peaceful transitions of power, Zambia faces challenges like economic stagnation, heavy reliance on copper, and foreign-dominated industries. Politically, there’s a cycle of unfulfilled promises and shifting allegiances, impacting governance and public trust he goes on. He points out the paradox of rich natural resources, like emeralds and copper, being poorly managed, leading to continued poverty and exploitation. The article calls for a reevaluation of policies and practices to truly benefit the Zambian people.

Amb. Kapambwe’s insights deserve our attention, especially as we grapple with transforming our nation’s potential into prosperity. Let me share some of my quick thoughts on what makes his analysis particularly noteworthy and where I believe it could be strengthened.

What Struck Me Most

First, let me say this – it’s refreshing to see such honest analysis from a senior diplomat. But what really caught my attention was how Amb. Kapambwe frames our democracy paradox. Here we are, celebrated across Africa for our peaceful transitions, yet struggling to translate this political achievement into economic gains for ordinary Zambians. Having worked in development for years, I’ve seen how this disconnect plays out in real time.



His “Animal Farm” analogy particularly resonates with my observations. We’ve all witnessed this pattern: opposition parties fiercely criticize government policies, only to maintain similar approaches once in power. It’s not just about individuals making poor choices – it’s about systemic patterns that persist regardless of who’s in charge.



The Identity Question

Perhaps most profound is Amb. Kapambwe’s exploration of Zambian identity. “What exactly do we mean when we say we are Zambians?” This question has haunted me throughout my career in development. It reminds me of Amartya Sen’s work on development and identity – the idea that how people view themselves fundamentally shapes development outcomes.

What’s Missing

While Amb. Kapambwe’s analysis is strong, I see several additional critical areas that need deeper exploration:

Technology and Development: Given the booming of various tech initiatives in Lusaka, I’m surprised by the limited discussion of technology’s role. Our young population is incredibly tech-savvy – just look at the growing tech hub in Lusaka. We need to seriously discuss:

· How e-governance could cut through our notorious bureaucracy

· Using digital solutions for better resource monitoring

· Enabling citizen participation through technology

The Financial Architecture Question: This can’t be emphasized enough. We need to rethink:

· Our approach to development finance institutions ( including national development banks, agro financing banks, CEC) that are fit and adapted to making capital affordable and available for local SMEs and local private sectors as drivers of growth

· How we finance local participation in mining and all sectors of the economy including emergent ones

· The relationship between IFIs, FDI, and local business growth

Regional Integration: Through out Africa we understand how crucial regional integration is. We need to better understand:

· Our position within SADC and COMESA

· Opportunities from the African Continental Free Trade Area

· How to build regional value chains

Environmental Sustainability: Given the global climate crisis, this deserves more attention. We should focus on:

· Setting clear environmental standards for mining

· Developing green economy opportunities for SMEs and Youth

· Planning for climate change impacts and understanding implications on development

Making It Happen

Here’s what I believe we need for successful implementation:

1. Clear Frameworks: We can’t just talk about change – we need specific, measurable goals. I’ve seen too many good ideas fail for lack of clear implementation plans.

2. Strong Accountability: Having worked in policy monitoring, I know how crucial this is. We need robust systems to track progress and hold people accountable.

3. Political Will: This is perhaps the most challenging aspect. How do we maintain momentum for reforms across political transitions?

4. Citizen Engagement: Change can’t just come from the top. We need active citizen participation in shaping and implementing solutions.

Looking Forward

What excites me about Amb. Kapambwe’s analysis is how it combines brutal honesty with hope for home-grown solutions. But moving from analysis to action will require all of us to engage deeply with these issues.

Some Questions worth pondering on:

· How do we build institutions that outlast political cycles?

· What role should civil society play in driving these changes?

· How can we ensure economic reforms benefit ordinary Zambians?

As we await Part Three of Amb. Kapambwe’s analysis, I’d love to hear Zambians and others thoughts on these issues. What resonates with your experience? What solutions do you see?