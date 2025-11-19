🇺🇸🇹🇼 AMERICA JUST ARMED TAIWAN WITH A $700M SKY SHIELD

The U.S. is shipping Taiwan a new missile defense system straight out of the Ukraine war playbook.

The NASAMS, built by RTX, locks onto threats fast and hits harder than anything in Taipei’s arsenal.





Only Australia and Indonesia have it in the region.



It’s the second weapons deal in a week after $330 million in jet parts.





Trump signed off, Beijing’s furious, and Taiwan just leveled up its defenses while pretending it’s business as usual.



Source: @AZ_Intel_