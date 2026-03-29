America Sends Massive B-52 Bomber Fleet to Hammer Iran

Two more U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers just thundered onto RAF Fairford in England, pushing the total at the base to 23 heavy bombers ready for action.

This rapid buildup gives America overwhelming long-range strike power aimed straight at Iran’s missile sites, nuclear facilities, and terror proxies. Each B-52 can haul up to 70,000 pounds of precision munitions like JDAMs, delivering destruction from thousands of miles away without relying on vulnerable forward bases.

The move comes as the U.S. ramps up Operation Epic Fury against the mullahs’ regime. Washington is done with half-measures and empty diplomacy that only emboldens Tehran. Strong leadership is projecting real strength, forcing the ayatollahs to face the consequences of their aggression, ship attacks, and nuclear games.

Britain’s approval of the base use shows even reluctant allies recognize the threat. While some locals gripe about noise or “unwanted” involvement, the free world benefits when America leads with firepower instead of weakness.