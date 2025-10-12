American woman sparks debate after saying people with HIV and incurable STDs should be listed in a national database

An American woman has stirred serious conversation online after calling for a national database that would make it possible to check if someone is HIV positive before dating or getting intimate with them.

In a viral video, the lady questioned why people with incurable sexually transmitted diseases like HIV or herpes aren’t automatically registered in a public system — the same way sex offenders are.

She said it doesn’t make sense that people can search for sex offenders in their neighbourhood, but there’s no way to confirm if a potential partner is carrying an incurable disease.

“If you’ve tested positive for HIV or herpes, the doctor should be required to put your name in a national database,” she said.

“Why are we relying on people to be honest about it? That’s why there are 20,000 new HIV cases in Atlanta — people are not telling their partners.”

She went on to say many people don’t even get tested, and those who know they’re positive often keep it to themselves — spreading the infection to others.

“It’s not fair. The government needs to take it more seriously,” she added.

“Doctors should automatically register anyone who tests positive because HIV is incurable. That way, people can check before getting involved.”