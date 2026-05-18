*AN ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE, DEBT AND DIVISION: WHY ZAMBIANS ARE REJECTING THE OPPOSITION MERGER*





By Farai Ruvanyathi



The loud celebration emerging from sections of the opposition is not a declaration of victory, but rather a parade of delusional, vengeful, and bitter individuals still trapped in the politics of hate, division, and resentment. Many of the individuals now attempting to reinvent themselves as champions of democracy are products of a violent political past which Zambians remember far too well.





Their campaign appears disturbingly anchored not on ideas, policy, or a vision for national progress, but on the death of their former leader, whose remains they now seek to turn into a political mascot for electoral convenience. This is neither statesmanship nor patriotism, but emotional exploitation dressed as political strategy.





Zambians have not forgotten that some among this group openly vowed that President Hakainde Hichilema would be arrested “on day one” had the 2021 election gone their way. Democracy, however, delivered a different verdict. The peaceful transfer of power exposed the intolerance and authoritarian instincts that had long been concealed beneath populist rhetoric.





It is equally important to remind the nation that many of these individuals come from a political establishment that dominated national leadership for decades after independence, often advancing entitlement, regionalism, and patronage as instruments of power. Their enduring obsession has never truly been national unity or inclusive development, but the retention of power for purposes many citizens increasingly associate with plunder, self-preservation, and political revenge.





The same politicians now attempting to market themselves as custodians of economic recovery are the very individuals who recklessly accumulated unsustainable debt and plunged Zambia into the shameful position of becoming Africa’s first sovereign default during the pandemic period. They borrowed excessively, spent extravagantly, and mortgaged the future of generations yet unborn, while ordinary citizens endured economic hardship, rising unemployment, and a collapsing cost of living.





Zambians are therefore entitled to ask a fundamental question: what exactly became of the colossal and expensive Eurobond resources that were supposedly meant to rehabilitate Zambia Railways and other strategic national infrastructure? Where are the modernised railway systems that were promised with such confidence? Instead of transformation, the country was left with debt distress, stalled projects, weakened institutions, and an economy requiring painful restructuring and recovery.





The encouraging reality for Zambia is that citizens, including many from the very regions these politicians arrogantly claim as exclusive strongholds, have seen through the deception. Zambians are rejecting bitterness and tribal mobilisation. They are instead choosing peace, unity, economic stability, and continued development under President Hakainde Hichilema.





Before presenting themselves as saviours of democracy, perhaps the opposition should first apologise to the Zambian people for the violence that characterised their tenure and political culture. Citizens vividly remember the terror inflicted in markets, bus stations, radio stations, and even churches and graveyards by panga-wielding, intoxicated, ganja-smoking party militias who operated with alarming impunity.





Zambians are therefore entitled to ask difficult but necessary questions. Should the country expect the reversal of free education? Will the Constituency Development Fund once again become a selectively distributed political reward reserved for preferred regions and cadres? Will university meal allowances be scrapped again? Shall we return to the embarrassing era where school desks were imported while local industries and carpenters remained neglected?





The opposition must also move beyond slogans and provide evidence for their extravagant claims. Which Zambians, precisely, have agreed to change government? Social media excitement among partisan circles is not the same as national consensus.





Equally, those seeking moral authority must themselves withstand scrutiny. Mr Brian Mundubile, for example, owes the nation clear answers regarding allegations surrounding public funds allocated for road works reportedly never undertaken. Public accountability cannot only apply to political opponents.





Ultimately, Zambia stands at a defining moment. Citizens are not looking backward to anger, intimidation, economic recklessness, and division. They are looking forward to peace, opportunity, national unity, stability, and continued development. That is why the politics of hatred, vengeance, and manipulation will continue to fail, while the message of unity, accountability, and progress will continue to resonate across the Republic.